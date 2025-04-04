682 Indians deported from US since January for illegal entry: MEA

Since January 2025, 682 Indian nationals have been deported from the United States, with the majority having attempted to enter the country illegally, according to Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh. Most were apprehended at the US border and sent back after identity verification. Singh clarified in his written response to the Lok Sabha that these deportations are unlikely to impact India’s overall remittance flows.

The Indian government is actively engaging with the US to establish secure and beneficial mobility frameworks. These include facilitating the legal movement of students, professionals, tourists, and business travelers. Additionally, issues of illegal immigration and human trafficking are being addressed through stringent actions against criminal networks and facilitators involved in these operations.

India works closely with US authorities in handling deportations, ensuring that only verified Indian nationals are accepted for repatriation. Singh also noted that the government does not independently track the number of Indians entering the US illegally. Instead, such data comes through US authorities during deportation processes. Based on deportees’ accounts, several legal cases have been filed in India against agents and syndicates involved in human trafficking and illegal immigration.