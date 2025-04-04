8 dead after inhaling toxic fumes while cleaning old well in Madhya Pradesh

A tragic incident in Kondawat village, Madhya Pradesh, claimed the lives of eight people due to toxic gas inhalation during a well-cleaning operation. The mishap occurred on Thursday as villagers were preparing the 150-year-old well for idol immersion during the Gangaur festival.

Initially, five individuals descended into the private well to remove accumulated sludge but became trapped in the thick residue. In an attempt to save them, three more villagers entered but were also overcome by the toxic fumes, leaving all eight stranded. A joint rescue effort by the district administration, police, and SDRF lasted four hours, successfully retrieving all the bodies. Deeply shaken by the tragedy, villagers have decided to seal the well to prevent future accidents.

Authorities have launched an investigation, with initial findings indicating that toxic gases in the well led to suffocation and drowning. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav expressed his condolences and announced an ex gratia of ?4 lakh for each victim’s family. He also assured a thorough probe into the incident.