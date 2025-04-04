Commodity Market: Gold price decline sharply

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold declined sharply in Kerala on Friday, April 4, 2025. Gold price is declining after ten days in the state.

Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 67,200, down by Rs 1280 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 8400, down by Rs 160. Yesterday, gold price gained by Rs 400 per 8 gram. In last ten days, gold price gained by Rs 3000 per 8 gram. Gold was priced at Rs 57,200 per 8 gram and Rs 7150 per 1 gram on January 1 this year. In last three months, gold price gained by Rs 1360 per 1 gram and Rs 10,880 per 8 gram.

In other major markets, 100 grams of 24-carat gold rates now retail at Rs 9,16,400, and the 22-carat gold rates per 100 grams now cost Rs 8,40,000. Silver rates in India today also experienced a big decline. On the 4th of April, 1 kg of silver in India cost Rs. 99,000, which fell by Rs. 4000 per kg. While 100g of silver rates in India retails at Rs. 9,900 after a drop of Rs. 400.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold June futures contracts opened lower by Rs 586 or 0.65% at Rs 89,471/10 grams. Meanwhile, silver May futures contracts witnessed a heavier profit booking, falling by Rs 1,510 or 1.6% in early trade to open at Rs 92,889/kg. On Thursday, gold June futures contract settled at Rs 90,057 per 10 grams with a loss of 0.74% and silver May futures contract settled at Rs 94,399

In global markets, price of spot gold held its ground at $3,109.95 an ounce. U.S. gold futures firmed 0.3% to $3,129.60. In the previous session, gold dropped more than 2% as a broader market sell-off. This sharp pullback came just hours after gold reached a record high of $3,167.57. Price of spot silver rose 0.1% to $31.89 an ounce, while platinum was unchanged at $951.95 and palladium lost 0.3% to $925.75.