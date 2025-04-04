Dubai Duty Free Draw: Indian national wins $1 million

Dubai: Two people have won $1 million in the Dubai Duty Free Millennium Millionaire and Finest Surprise draw. Maed Hassan, a UAE-based Syrian national won the prize with ticket number 2525, which he bought on March 7. Maed Hassan, a UAE resident for 33 years, has previously won a Mercedes Benz S500 in the Finest Surprise Series 1853 with ticket number 0068 in October 2023.

Sanjay Ghosh, is a 57-year-old Indian national based in Calcutta, India won in Millennium Millionaire Series 496 with ticket number 3443. Ghosh is a father of one and works as captain for an oil tanker.

Following the Millennium Millionaire draw, the Finest Surprise draw was conducted for two luxury cars and motorbikes.

Also Read: Rajeev Chandrasekhar Visits Munambam Post Waqf Bill, Welcomes 50 New Members

Jayaram Kodialbail, an Indian national based in India won a Mercedes Benz S500 (Graphite Grey Metallic) car with ticket number 1107 in the Finest Surprise Series 1915 which he purchased online on 23rd March.

Mohamed Al Hashmi, an Emirati national based in the UAE won a Range Rover SE P360 (Ostuni Pearl White) car with ticket number 0181 in the Finest Surprise Series 1916 which he purchased online on 12th March.

Viajayan Elimarthy, an Indian national based in India won a BMW F 900 XR (Black Storm Metallic) motorbike with ticket number 0939 in the Finest Surprise Series 618 which he purchased online on 3rd March.

Ambeesh Premdas, a 43-year-old Indian national based in Rashidiya won an Indian 101 Scout (Sunset Red Metallic) motorbike with ticket number 1131 in the Finest Surprise Series 619 which he purchased online on 25th March.