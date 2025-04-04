ED Raids Empuraan Producer Gokulam Gopalan’s Chennai Office

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the office of businessman and film producer Gokulam Gopalan on the morning of April 4. The search was conducted at his financial institution’s premises in Kodambakkam, Chennai, by an ED team from Kerala. While the purpose of the raid remains undisclosed, the incident has triggered widespread speculation, especially due to Gopalan’s involvement in recent controversies.

Gopalan, one of the producers of the Malayalam blockbuster L2: Empuraan starring Mohanlal and Prithviraj Sukumaran, had earlier stepped in to resolve a legal issue involving Lyca Productions, which enabled the film’s release. Later, the film became embroiled in further controversies, prompting Gopalan to publicly state that he had advised the removal of certain scenes. The current ED action has reignited discussions surrounding the film and its production.

This is not Gopalan’s first encounter with central agencies. In April 2023, he was interrogated by the ED at its Kochi office, reportedly in connection with an Income Tax Department investigation. That session lasted an entire day, though specific reasons for the questioning were never officially confirmed. The latest raid has again raised questions about whether the scrutiny is related to his business ventures or film projects.