Forex Market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee appreciated against the US dollar in early trade on Friday. As per forex traders, the weakening of the US dollar in international market following the impact of Trump’s tariffs and fall in crude oil prices supported the Indian currency.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 85.07 against the US dollar, then gained ground and touched 84.96, up 34 paise from its previous close. On Thursday, the rupee settled at 85.30, higher by 22 paise against the US dollar.

Also Read: Commodity Market: Gold price decline sharply

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.42 per cent lower at 101.64. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth Rs 2,806.00 crore on a net basis on Thursday.