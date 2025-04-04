Garmin new rugged smartwatches in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Garmin Instinct 3 series rugged smartwatches have been launched in India. The lineup includes the Instinct 3 model and an Instinct E variant. The standard Instinct 3 is available in two variants, one with an AMOLED display and another with an MIP panel with solar charging support. The E variant also has an MIP display. The Garmin Instinct 3 series of smartwatches were unveiled in select global markets in January.

Garmin Instinct E price in India starts at Rs. 35,990. On the other hand, the Garmin Instinct 3 watch is priced at Rs. 46,990 for the 45mm solar model. Meanwhile, the 45mm and 55mm AMOLED variants of the Garmin Instinct 3 are listed at Rs. 52,999 and Rs. 58,999, respectively. All versions of the Instinct 3 series smartwatches are currently available for purchase in the country via the Garmin India website and select premium retail stores across the country.

The Garmin Instinct 3 series smartwatches come with metal-reinforced bezels, fibre-reinforced polymer cases, and scratch-resistant displays. They have MIL-STD-810 military-grade durability certifications and 10ATM water-resistant ratings. The Instinct E and Instinct 3 Solar variants feature MIP display, whereas the standard version offers a 1.2-inch AMOLED display with 390×390 pixels resolution and Always-on support.

Garmin Instinct 3 comes with an inbuilt LED flashlight with red light and strobe modes. It is said to help users in low-light situations such as a nighttime hike. All Instinct 3 series watches support multi-band GPS with SatIQ, which is said to improve position accuracy while maintaining battery efficiency. The series of smartwatches carry ABC sensors, that is, altimeter, barometer, and compass, and support TracBack routing, which guides users back along the current activity’s recorded GPS track.

The Garmin Instinct 3 series supports Garmin Messenger for two-way messaging and safety features like LiveTrack, incident detection, and assistance alerts. They are equipped with several health and wellness features like heart rate tracking, a Pulse Ox sensor, sleep insights, HRV (heart rate variability) status, stress tracking, menstrual health tracking, and pregnancy insights. They are compatible with the Garmin Coach feature and are preloaded with sports and workout modes like hiking, running, swimming, cycling, skiing, golf, HIIT (High-Intensity Interval Training), strength training, Pilates, and more.The company claims that the Garmin Instinct 3 Solar variant offers more than five times the battery life in GPS mode when solar charging compared to the Garmin Instinct 2 Solar version. The Instinct 3 AMOLED is said to last for up to 24 days on a single charge, while the Solar model can offer unlimited usage time under optimal sunlight. Meanwhile, the Instinct E option is claimed to have up to 14 days battery life. The Instinct E and Instinct 3 Solar offer of 64MB of storage, whereas the Instinct 3 AMOLED has 4GB.