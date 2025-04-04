IMD warns of 6-day heatwave in northwest India, Delhi may reach 42°C

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a six-day heatwave in northwest India, with Delhi’s temperatures expected to peak at 42°C by April 6 or 7. Affected regions include south Haryana, Delhi, west Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Gujarat, Rajasthan, and west Madhya Pradesh. The IMD also noted a likely rise of 2–4°C in maximum temperatures across central and northwest India during this period.

The department previously warned of a hotter-than-normal summer from April to June, predicting an increased number of heatwave days in central and eastern India and the northwestern plains. Typically, India experiences four to seven heatwave days during this time, but this year, states like Uttar Pradesh (east), Jharkhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh could see as many as 10 to 11 such days. The affected regions also include Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and parts of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu.

India has been experiencing increasingly severe summers, with 2023 witnessing 536 heatwave days—the highest in 14 years. Last year was also the warmest ever recorded in both India and globally. Climate experts attribute the rise in heatwaves to global warming, noting that these extreme conditions are becoming more frequent and intense. A 2022 study warned that over 70% of India could face severe heatwaves as the risk increases tenfold in the 21st century.