India launch date of Lamborghini Temerario announced

Mumbai: India launch date of Lamborghini Temerario is announced. Lamborghini will launch Temerario on 30th April 2025. The Lamborghini Temerario is expected to be priced around the Rs 7 crore bracket.

It features elements like – shark-nose front end, lower-lip spoiler, swept back LED headlights, and more. It has a hexagonal shaped LED DRLs that incorporate air channels for better cooling. The brand has also incorporated a few carbon fiber elements for a significant weight reduction of 25 kgs.

On the inside, the Lamborghini Temerario gets a 12.3-inch driver’s display, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, and a 9.1-inch passenger screen fixed to the dashboard. The brand has its focus on driver’s comfort along with the sporty appeal and has equipped an 18-way electrically adjustable driver’s seat.

The Lamborghini Temerario is powered by a 4.0-liter V8 engine that works in conjunction with an eight-speed DCT and three electric motors powered by a 3.8 kWh battery pack. The engine and the electric motors combine to give it a peak power and torque output of 920 HP and 800 Nm, respectively. It also claims acceleration from 0-100 km in just 2.7 seconds and boasts a top speed of 343 kmph.