Indian Railways announces 29 special trains: Details

Mumbai: The Western Railway has decided to run 29 pairs of special trains to various destinations. These trains will complete 930 scheduled trips.

Full Schedule Of The Special Summer Trains By Western Railways:

Train No 09029/09030 from the Bandra Terminus–Banaras Superfast Special (24 trips)

Train No 09029 Bandra Terminus–Banaras Superfast Special will depart from Bandra Terminus every Thursday at 4:30 am and reach Banaras at 6:30 am the next day.

This train will operate from April 10 to June 26. Similarly, Train No 09030 Banaras–Bandra Terminus Special will depart from Banaras every Friday at 9:30 am and arrive at Bandra Terminus at 12:15 pm the next day. This train will run from April 11 to June 27.

During its journey, the train, which comprises general second class coaches, will halt at Borivali, Boisar, Vapi, Bhestan, Chalthan, Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Madanmahal, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Junction and Gyanpur Road stations in both directions.

Train No 09033/09034 Udhna–Barauni Weekly Special (24 trips)

Train No 09033 Udhna–Barauni Special will depart from Udhna (Surat) every Wednesday at 8:35 pm and reach Barauni (Bihar) at 3 am on Friday. This train will run from April 9 to June 25.

Similarly, Train No 09034 Barauni–Udhna Special will depart from Barauni every Friday at 5:30 AM and reach Udhna at 4:30 PM the next day. This train will run from April 11 to June 27.

Enroute this train will halt at Nandurbar, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Narsinghpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Buxar, Ara, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur and Mokama stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, sleeper class and general second class coaches.

The booking for train number 09033 will open from Saturday at all PRS (Passenger Reservation System) counters and on the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) website.

Train No 03418/03417 Udhna–Malda Town Special Train (2 trips)

Train No 03418 Udhna–Malda Town Special will depart Udhna on April 14 at 12:30 PM and will reach Malda Town at 2:55 AM on April 16. Similarly, Train No 03417 Malda Town-Udhna Special will depart Malda Town on April 12 at 12:20 PM and will reach Udhna at 12:45 AM on April 14.

Enroute this train will halt at Chalthan, Vyara, Navapur, Nandurbar, Dondaicha, Amalner, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay, Buxar, Ara, Patna, Bakhtiyarpur, Kiul, Abhaipur, Jamalpur, Sultanganj, Bhagalpur, Kahalgaon, Sahibganj, Barharwa and New Farakka stations in both directions.

This train comprises of AC 2-Tier, AC 3-Tier, sleeper class and general second class coaches.

Extension of Train No 07062/07061 Bhavnagar Terminus–Hyderabad Weekly Special

Train No 07062 Bhavnagar Terminus–Hyderabad Weekly Special has been extended up to June 1. Similarly, Train No 07061 Hyderabad–Bhavnagar Terminus Weekly Special has been extended up to May 30.

Extension of Train No 09189/09190 Mumbai Central–Katihar Weekly Special

Train No 09189 Mumbai Central–Katihar Weekly Special has been further extended up to April 26. Similarly, Train No 09190 Katihar–Mumbai Central Weekly Special has been further extended up to April 29 on the existing composition, path, timings and stoppages, except Udhna station. These trains will now halt at Surat station instead of Udhna.