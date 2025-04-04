Indian Railways register record freight loading in FY25

New Delhi: Indian Railways reported record freight loading in FY25. Indian Railways’ freight transportation stood at 1,617.38 million tonnes (mt) for FY25. This is a 1.68 per cent increase compared to last year’s 1,590.68 mt. Indian Railways earned Rs 1,75,302.37 crore in revenue. This is a 1.76 per cent improvement over the previous year’s Rs 1,72,269.83 crore.

Coal remains the backbone of the railways’ freight operations, contributing 723.85 mt, followed by imported coal (98.933 mt).

In 2020-21, during the COVID-affected period, freight loading stood at 1,233 million tonnes. This increased to 1,418 million tonnes in 2021-22. The upward trend continued with 1,512 million tonnes loaded in 2022-23, followed by 1,591 million tonnes in 2023-24.

Indian Railways earned Rs 2,38,310 crore revenue, including Rs 1,54,835 crore from freight traffic, in financial year 2024-25 till February. The Railways earned Rs 1,91,278 crore in FY22, which was a COVID-affected year. Further, Rs 2,40,137 crore revenue was earned in FY23 while Rs 2,55,366 crore was earned in FY24.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways witnessed a year-on-year (y-o-y) surge of over 5 per cent in passenger traffic. A total of 715 crore passengers travelled by the Indian Railways between April 1, 2024 and March 31, 2025. But, the total number of passengers is still less than the pre-Covid period of 2019-20, when the total passenger count stood at 808.57 crore. However, it marks an increase of 5.07 per cent compared to 680.54 crore passengers who travelled by the railways during FY24.

Out of the total passengers in FY25, a total of 81 crore traveled by reserved category, including AC and sleeper class passengers, and 634 crore were unreserved class passengers. This included suburban travel, which constitutes over 55 per cent of the Indian Railways’ total passengers.