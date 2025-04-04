Kerala Police’s D-DAD Project Rescues 775 Kids from Screen Addiction

Kerala Police’s D-DAD (Digital De-Addiction) initiative, launched in January 2023, has successfully helped 775 children overcome digital addiction. Out of 1,739 enrolled cases, many are still undergoing counseling. This first-of-its-kind program by any Indian police force is aimed at tackling internet and mobile phone dependency in children through behavioral assessment and therapeutic support.

The project identifies signs like aggression, depression, suicidal thoughts, and poor academic performance. Children aged 14–17 are the most affected, with boys mostly addicted to violent games and girls to social media. The severity of addiction is measured using a scientific Internet Addiction Test, followed by counseling and expert treatment in severe cases.

D-DAD functions in partnership with departments like Health, Women & Child Development, and Education, as well as parents, teachers, and NGOs. It also includes public awareness programs. Kerala Police has ensured confidentiality for all children involved, and parents can reach out for help via the helpline 9497900200.