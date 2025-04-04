Know adverse effects of watching porn on sex life

Pornographic websites are admittedly visited regularly by 43% of internet users worldwide. Watching too much porn is also leading to disturbed personal life, romantic relationships and most importantly lowered sex drive.

In a way, watching porn may give sex drive a boost and an individual may even find new and interesting positions to please his or her partner. Watching porn too often may lead to sex anorexia, a condition where a person develops fear and anxieties towards sex leading to a decreased sex drive and limited intimacy.

Though it is present in both men and women, it tends to affect men more because women usually watch porn in a romantic way with a partner.

Take a look at these adverse effects of binge-watching porn.

1. It harms the sexual performance of a person.

2. One may need something really great or extreme for sexual arousal.

3. Binge-watchers may even feel no-so-great after sex.

4. Loss of relationship with the partner as you may prefer sitting with a laptop in a corner then getting intimate with your partner.

5. It may also become a silent and isolating habit where you may prefer isolating yourself than sitting in a group with people around.

6. In extreme cases, this habit has also become a potential reason for divorce.