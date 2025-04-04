Know how curry leaves lower cholesterol

Curry leaves are known for their aromatic flavour. These leaves are rich in powerful plant substances, such as alkaloids, glycosides, and phenolic compounds. Studies suggest that curry leaves are packed with antioxidants that can help reduce oxidative stress and fight against free radicals.

Curry leaves offer a range of health benefits, particularly in reducing cholesterol levels. Studies suggest that consuming curry leaves may benefit heart health in several ways.

High cholesterol and triglyceride levels are common risk factors for heart disease. Adding curry leaves to your diet may help reduce these risk factors.

Curry leaves contain compounds such as alkaloids and flavonoids that help in lowering bad cholesterol (LDL) levels. They also assist the liver in metabolizing fat and preventing fat accumulation in the bloodstream.

The high antioxidant content of curry leaves helps reduce oxidative stress and inflammation which are two key factors that contribute to high cholesterol levels.

Curry leaves can stimulate the production of digestive enzymes and help prevent issues like constipation.

Curry leaves can help improve metabolism and support weight management.

Some studies suggest that curry leaves may help regulate blood sugar levels, making them beneficial for individuals with diabetes.

Curry leaves contains anti-inflammatory properties.

Curry leaves are packed with vitamins like A, B and C, iron, calcium, healthy fats and other minerals, contributing to overall health.

How to consume

1. Chew them raw: You can chew fresh curry leaves on an empty stomach for maximum benefits.

2. Make a tea: Boil a handful of curry leaves in water to prepare your herbal tea.

3. Add to different recipes: Add curry leaves to curries, soups, stir-fries or rice dishes for flavour and aroma.

4. Powder: You can sun-dry curry leaves to increase their shelf life. Grind them into a powder, which can be sprinkled on various dishes or mixed into smoothies.

5. Add to chutney, salads and seasonings: You can add fresh curry leaves to chutney, salads and seasonings for added flavour.