Know period sex and its safety

Engaging in sexual activity during menstruation can have both benefits and potential risks. Medical experts, including those from the World Health Organisation (WHO) and the American College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (ACOG), state that period sex is generally safe if both partners follow proper hygiene and precautions.

Menstrual sex is a personal choice that varies between individuals. Practising safe sex and maintaining cleanliness can make the experience more comfortable and safe. Here are the benefits and risks of sex during menstruation.

1. Natural pain relief

Sex during menstruation can help relieve menstrual cramps. Orgasms trigger the release of endorphins, which are natural painkillers that help alleviate discomfort and improve mood.

2. Reduced menstrual discomfort

Intercourse may help shorten the duration of periods. Uterine contractions during orgasm can assist in expelling menstrual blood more quickly, potentially reducing the length of the cycle.

3. Increased intimacy

Some couples find period sex enhances intimacy, as it encourages open communication and trust between partners.

4. Higher natural lubrication

Menstrual blood acts as a natural lubricant, which can reduce vaginal dryness and make intercourse more comfortable.

5. Risk of infections

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) warns that the risk of sexually transmitted infections (STIs), such as HIV and hepatitis, may be slightly higher during periods due to the presence of blood, which can carry viruses. Using protection, such as condoms, can lower this risk.

6. Potential for pregnancy

Although rare, pregnancy during menstruation is still possible, especially for women with shorter cycles. Sperm can survive in the reproductive tract for several days, and ovulation can occur earlier than expected. Using contraception remains essential if pregnancy is not desired.

7. Hygiene considerations

Menstrual blood itself is not harmful, but it can increase the chances of bacterial infections if proper hygiene is not maintained. Washing before and after intercourse can help reduce the risk of infections.

8. Managing discomfort

For those who feel uncomfortable about messiness, using dark towels or engaging in sex in the shower can make the experience cleaner and more manageable.