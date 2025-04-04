Know what is Kleptomania

Kleptomania is a complex mental health disorder. It is a psychiatric condition that can be managed with proper treatment. kleptomania is linked to impulse control disorders, where the person struggles to resist the urge to steal.

According to the American Psychiatric Association (APA), kleptomania is classified as a psychiatric disorder, often coexisting with anxiety, depression, or substance abuse.

Kleptomania is a compulsive behaviour driven by an inability to control impulses. The urge to steal is often accompanied by anxiety and guilt, yet the individual struggles to stop.

1. Compulsive stealing

Individuals with kleptomania experience an intense urge to steal items, often ones of little value. The act is not premeditated, and they do not steal for financial gain. Unlike typical theft, the stolen items may be discarded, hoarded, or secretly returned.

2. Increased tension before stealing

Before committing the act, a person with kleptomania experiences rising anxiety, tension, or excitement. This psychological build-up makes it difficult to resist the impulse. The act of stealing temporarily relieves this tension, providing a sense of satisfaction.

3. Feelings of guilt and shame

Unlike intentional theft, kleptomania is often followed by feelings of guilt, remorse, or embarrassment. Despite these negative emotions, the urge to steal returns, creating a distressing cycle of impulsive behaviour.

4. Lack of criminal motivation

Kleptomania is different from typical shoplifting or planned theft. Individuals do not steal for financial reasons, revenge, or personal benefit. The act is purely impulsive and often unrelated to external factors like poverty or need.

5. Association with other mental health disorders

Kleptomania is often linked to other psychiatric conditions, such as obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD), depression, anxiety disorders, and substance abuse. Individuals may also struggle with impulse control disorders like gambling addiction.

6. Episodes occurring randomly

Unlike planned theft, kleptomania-related stealing episodes are spontaneous. There is no specific pattern or timing, making it unpredictable and challenging to manage without professional help.

7. Difficulty seeking treatment

Many individuals with kleptomania avoid seeking help due to shame or fear of legal consequences. They may deny the problem or fail to recognise it as a mental health disorder. Encouragement from loved ones and medical professionals can play a vital role in seeking treatment.

Kleptomania can be effectively managed with professional intervention. Treatment typically involves a combination of therapy and medication to control impulsive urges.

1. Cognitive-behavioural therapy (CBT)

This therapy helps individuals identify triggers and develop coping strategies to resist stealing impulses.

2. Medications

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and mood stabilisers may be prescribed to regulate brain chemistry and reduce compulsive behaviour.

3. Support groups

Group therapy and support networks can help individuals cope with guilt and prevent relapses.

4. Impulse control training

Practicing self-control techniques and mindfulness can help individuals resist the urge to steal.