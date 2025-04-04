Know why some women experience severe pain during sexual intercourse

Some women experience severe pain during sexual intercourse. Now, researchers at Flinders University are working toward a remedy on chronic pain during intercourse. The researchers are trying to identify what triggers this pain in the female reproductive tract.

Dr Joel Castro Kraftchenko, who is the Head of Endometriosis Research for the Visceral Pain Group (VIPER), with the College of Medicine and Public Health at Flinders University, is leading research into the pain attached to dyspareunia, also known as vaginal hyperalgesia or painful intercourse, which is one of the most debilitating symptoms experienced by women with endometriosis and vulvodynia.

Pain is detected by specialised proteins, called ion channels, that are present in sensory nerves and project from peripheral organs to the central nervous system.

This study provides novel findings advancing the understanding of vaginal sensation that can be used to recognise and explore changes in states of chronic pelvic pain associated with endometriosis and vulvodynia.

The study, Pharmacological modulation of voltage-gated sodium (NaV), channels alters nociception arising from the female reproductive tract, by Joel Castro Kraftchenko, Jessica Maddern, Andelain Erickson, Ashlee Caldwell, Luke Grundy, Andrea Harrington and Stuart Brierley, published in the journal Pain, describes how sensory nerves innervating a vagina (tested on mice) respond to different mechanical stimuli. It also identifies for the first time the presence of specialised ion channels involved in the transmission of pain signals throughout these sensory nerves; and how pharmacological modulation of these ion channels alters pain signalling and ultimately regulates vaginal pain sensitivity in vivo.