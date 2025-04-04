Moderate intensity earthquake hits Nepal, tremors felt in India

Kathmandu: A moderate intensity earthquake measuring a magnitude of 5 on the Richter Scale struck Nepal on Friday, April 4. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake hit Nepal at approximately 8 p.m. IST.

The tremors were felt also in North India. As per reports, the tremors were felt it in Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur. Some even reported the tremors in Bihar’s Patna.

In the past few days, the Himalayas have witnessed several earthquakes. On April 1, a moderate earthquake measuring 4.2 on the Richter scale jolted the Leh region of Ladakh.

The Leh earthquake comes on the heels of a significant 7.7 magnitude quake that struck the Myanmar-Thailand border region last week.The Thai Meteorological Department reported the earthquake as an 8.2 magnitude jolt. The epicentre was located in the Sagaing Region of Myanmar, near Mandalay, and the quake resulted in significant damage and loss of life in both countries.