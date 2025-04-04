Prime Video confirms ‘Panchayat’ Season 4 release date

Prime Video has officially announced the return of its popular comedy-drama series Panchayat for a fourth season, marking the occasion with a creative Instagram reel. The announcement came as the show celebrated its fifth anniversary. Panchayat Season 4 is set to premiere on July 2, 2025. Created by The Viral Fever, the series is directed by Deepak Kumar Mishra and written by Chandan Kumar. It first debuted in April 2020 and quickly gained popularity for its relatable characters and charming rural setting.

The story centers on Sachiv, played by Jitendra Kumar, an engineering graduate who takes up a job as a panchayat secretary in the fictional village of Phulera, Uttar Pradesh. Alongside him, beloved characters portrayed by Raghubir Yadav, Neena Gupta, Sanvikaa, Chandan Roy, and others have contributed to the show’s growing fanbase. What set Panchayat apart was its grounded storytelling and realistic depiction of village life, filmed in an actual panchayat office in Mahodiya, Madhya Pradesh. Mishra shared that the team aimed to break stereotypes and depict rural India as it is today—digitally aware and evolving.

Over the years, the show has stood out for its slow yet impactful narrative and slice-of-life approach. The second season was released in May 2022, followed by the third season in 2024. Now, with Deepak Kumar Mishra and Akshat Vijaywargiya helming the direction for Season 4, fans can expect another season that continues to blend humor, realism, and heartwarming storytelling.