Rajya Sabha holds record-breaking 17-hour session, longest in its history

Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar, in his concluding address to the Rajya Sabha’s Budget Session, praised the record-setting 17-hour debate on the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025 — the longest continuous sitting in the House’s history. The session ran from 11:00 a.m. on April 3 to 4:02 a.m. the next day. Dhankhar highlighted the engaging nature of the debate, which included wit, sarcasm, and thoughtful discussions, all while maintaining parliamentary decorum and bipartisan collaboration. The Motion of Thanks to the President’s Address also saw active involvement from 73 Members over three days.

He emphasized that the extensive debate on the Waqf Bill marked a key achievement, aimed at improving transparency and accountability in Waqf property management. The legislation was passed after more than 17 hours of deliberation. Dhankhar also noted that the Budget 2025–26 discussions were equally comprehensive, with 89 Members participating in detailed debates over three days. The House also reviewed the functioning of four major ministries and saw the introduction of 49 Private Members’ Bills.

Overall, the Rajya Sabha worked for a total of 159 hours, achieving a productivity rate of 119 percent. Dhankhar expressed gratitude to the Deputy Chairman, Vice-Chairpersons, parliamentary leaders, and all Members for their support throughout the session. He called the session a landmark in India’s legislative history, showcasing the power of dialogue and collective effort, and stated that the Upper House had once again upheld democratic standards worthy of emulation.