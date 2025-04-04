Samsung launches new tablet series in India: Price, Features

Mumbai: Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series was launched in select global markets, including India. The lineup includes the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Tab S10 FE+, which are available in Wi-Fi and 5G options.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE price in India for the Wi-Fi version starts at Rs. 42,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB variant is priced Rs. 53,999. The 5G version is listed at Rs. 50,999 and Rs. 61,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configurations, respectively.

Meanwhile, the price of the Wi-Fi option of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ is marked at Rs. 55,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 65,999 for the 12GB + 256GB option. The 5G version of the tablet costs Rs. 63,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant, whereas the 12GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs. 73,999.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series is available for purchase in the country via the Samsung India website and both tablets are offered in Grey, Light Blue, and Silver colour options.

Also Read: Xiaomi introduces two new smartphones in India: Price, Offers

The vanilla Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE sports a 10.9-inch WUXGA+ (1,440×2,304 pixels) TFT LCD screen with up to 90Hz refresh rate, up to 800 nits of high brightness level, and Vision Booster support. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ carries a 13.1-inch display. Both tablets come with Exynos 1580? SoC with support for up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of inbuilt storage. It supports storage expansion to up to 2TB via a microSD card. They run on Android 15 with One UI 7 skin on top out-of-the-box.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series get a 13-megapixel main rear camera sensor at the back, and a 12-megapixel sensor paired with an ultrawide angle lens at the front for selfies and video calls. They are compatible with the S Pen but they do not ship with it. They have dual speaker units and have an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance.

Both Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ are equipped with several AI-backed features like Google’s Circle to Search. Productivity tools like Samsung Notes include features like Solve Math and Handwriting Help, which are said to help with quick calculations and tidy notes. The Book Cover Keyboard for the tablets has a dedicated Galaxy AI Key which can launch the customisable AI assistant with a single tap. The tablets support AI-based imaging and video editing tools like Object Eraser, Best Face and Auti Trim as well.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+ pack 8,000mAh and 10,090mAh batteries respectively, with 45W wired fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and a USB Type-C port. For security, they have a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.