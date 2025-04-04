SC rejects review plea on ?16,518 crore electoral bonds ruling

The Supreme Court has dismissed a review petition challenging its earlier decision regarding the Rs 16,518 crore received by political parties through the 2018 Electoral Bond Scheme. The review plea, filed by Khem Singh Bhati, sought to reverse the court’s August 2, 2024 judgment that had rejected calls for a court-monitored probe into the scheme. A three-judge bench led by Chief Justice Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra, found no merit in the plea and dismissed it.

Previously, on August 2, 2024, the court had refused to entertain petitions calling for an investigation into the electoral bonds scheme, stating it could not order a broad and speculative inquiry. Furthermore, in October 2024, the Supreme Court dismissed another petition requesting a review of the February 15 Constitution Bench verdict, which had declared the Electoral Bonds Scheme unconstitutional and ordered banks to stop issuing bonds. The court held that key provisions of the scheme, including amendments to the Income Tax Act and the Representation of People Act, were not legally valid.

The Electoral Bonds Scheme, introduced via the Finance Act of 2017, allowed individuals, companies, or associations to anonymously donate to political parties. It involved amendments to the RBI Act, the Income Tax Act, and the Representation of People Act to facilitate this system. Critics, including the Association for Democratic Reforms and opposition parties, challenged the scheme, arguing it encouraged opaque corporate funding. The Supreme Court ultimately found the scheme violated transparency and accountability principles, rendering key amendments unconstitutional.