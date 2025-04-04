Stock Market: Indian equity indices end lower for second straight day

Mumbai: Indian equity markets continued to witness a sell-off for the second consecutive session following US President Donald Trump’s reciprocal tariff announcements. The 30-share BSE Sensex tumbled 930.67 points, or 1.22 per cent, to settle at 75,364.69. The NSE Nifty50 also settled lower at 22,904.45, lower by 345.65 points, or 1.49 per cent.

Only 970 stocks advanced, 2025, against 2,926 stocks that declined, and 130 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 4,026. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 61, and those that hit a 52-week low was 84. A total of 244 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 225 in the lower circuit.

23 out of the 30 constituent stocks of the Sensex settled lower. Top losers were Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro, Adani Ports, IndusInd Bank, Tech Mahindra, and Reliance Industries. Top gainers were HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Nestle India, ICICI Bank, Asian Paints, ITC, and Axis Bank.

Among the broader basket, small-cap shares were the worst hit, as the Nifty Smallcap100 index ended down by 3.56 per cent. The Nifty Midcap100 index also settled lower by 2.91 per cent.

All the sectoral indices, barring Nifty Financial Services and FMCG, settled in the red, with Metal, IT, Oil & Gas, PSU Bank, Auto, and Realty being the worst hit, ending down in the range of over 2-6.5 per cent on Friday. The fear index, India VIX, which gauges the volatility in Indian markets, settled higher by 1.13 per cent at 13.76 points.