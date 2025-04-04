Xiaomi introduces two new smartphones in India: Price, Offers

Mumbai: Xiaomi 15 Ultra was unveiled in India alongside the base Xiaomi 15. Both phones are now available for purchase in the country. Notably, the Xiaomi 15 and 15 Ultra were unveiled in China in October 2024 and February earlier this year, respectively.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra is priced in India at Rs. 1,09,999 for the single 16GB + 512GB configuration, while the Xiaomi 15 costs Rs. 64,999 for the 12GB + 512GB option. They are currently available for purchase in the country via Amazon, Xiaomi India e-store and select offline retail stores. The Ultra version comes in a Silver Chrome colourway, while the base Xiaomi 15 variant is offered in Black, Green, and White finishes.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra customers can get an instant discount offer of Rs. 10,000 with ICICI Bank credit cards. Meanwhile, the Xiaomi 15 buyers can get a flat Rs. 5,000 instant discount using their ICICI Bank credit cards. Additional exchange and no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 5,417 are available as well.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra Photography Kit Legend Edition is listed at Rs. 11,999. Buyers can get the photography kit at a discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on select bank cards.

The Xiaomi 15 sports a 6.36-inch full-HD+ (1,200 x 2,670 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 300Hz touch sampling rate, up to 3,200nits peak brightness as well as HDR10+, Dolby Vision support and triple TÜV Rheinland eye protection certifications. Meanwhile, the 15 Ultra has a 6.73-inch WQHD+ (1,440×3,200 pixels) quad-curved LTPO AMOLED screen with Xiaomi Shield Glass 2.0 protection.

Xiaomi 15 Ultra and Xiaomi 15 are powered by Snapdragon 8 Elite SoCs and they ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0. The base variant supports 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage, while the Ultra version has 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and 1TB of UFS 4.1 inbuilt storage.

The Xiaomi 15 has a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a 50-megapixel telephoto camera with up to 3x optical zoom support at the back. The 15 Ultra carries a 50-megapixel primary LYT-900 sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 telephoto shooter with up to 3x optical zoom and a 200-megapixel ISOCELL HP9 periscope telephoto camera with up to 4.3x optical zoom. Both handsets have a 32-megapixel front camera.

The Xiaomi 15 Ultra is backed by a 5,410mAh battery with 90W wired and 80W wireless fast charging support, while the Xiaomi 15 comes with a 5,240mAh cell with 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging support. They have in-display ultrasonic fingerprint sensors for security and IP68 rating for dust and water resistance. The phones support 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and USB 3.2 Type-C connectivity.