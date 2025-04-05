DRDO and Indian Army conduct four successful flight-tests of medium-range air defence missiles

New Delhi: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) and the Indian Army today conducted four successful flight tests of the Army version of the Medium-Range Surface-to-Air Missile (MRSAM). The test was conducted at the Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of Odisha.

The four operational flight trials were carried out against high-speed aerial targets. The missiles intercepted the aerial targets and destroyed them, registering direct hits. The trials were carried out to intercept four targets at long range, short range, high altitude, and low altitude, proving the operational capability. The flight tests were carried out with the weapon system in operational condition.

The MRSAM is developed jointly by DRDO and Israel Aerospace Industries for use by the Indian Army. The MRSAM Army weapon system comprises multi-function radar, command post, mobile launcher system and other vehicles.