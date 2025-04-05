ED May Re-Summon Gokulam Gopalan in ?1,000 Crore Money Laundering Case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is likely to question businessman and film producer Gokulam Gopalan again today, following extensive raids conducted yesterday at multiple locations in Kerala and Tamil Nadu, including his Chennai residence and office. The questioning is reportedly based on fresh evidence recovered during the searches. Gopalan’s son, Baiju Gopalan, was also questioned as part of the ongoing probe. The ED is expected to decide on the next course of action after evaluating Gopalan’s statement.

The investigation, linked to alleged financial irregularities worth around ?1,000 crore, involves suspected violations of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA). The ED is examining potential illegal foreign exchange transactions and large-scale investments by Gokulam Group companies. The raids covered five locations, including Gokulam’s corporate office and hotel in Kozhikode, his home in Chennai, and Gokulam Mall. Gopalan, initially in Kozhikode, was summoned to Chennai and interrogated late into the night.

The timing of the probe has drawn attention due to Gopalan’s association with the hit film L2: Empuraan, which is currently running successfully in theatres. Gopalan, a co-producer of the film, had earlier intervened in a controversy involving Lyca Productions and reportedly requested scene alterations due to public backlash. The ED investigation has drawn ironic parallels with Empuraan’s plot, which involves a central agency probe into a political figure—mirroring Gopalan’s own real-life situation. He has previously faced scrutiny by the Income Tax Department in 2017 and the ED in 2023 for similar issues.