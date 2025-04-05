Kerala: 134 Arrested, 114 Cases Filed in Statewide Anti-Drug Operation

As part of the statewide anti-drug initiative ‘Operation D-Hunt’ conducted on April 3, 2025, Kerala Police inspected 2,139 individuals suspected of involvement in drug-related activities. The operation led to the registration of 114 cases and the arrest of 134 people across the state for the possession and sale of banned narcotics.

During the raids, authorities seized various illegal substances, including 9.08 grams of MDMA, 3.408 kilograms of cannabis (ganja), and 78 ganja-laced beedis. The primary goal of the operation was to identify those storing and distributing illegal drugs and take strict legal action against them.

To boost public involvement in combating drug abuse, a 24-hour Anti-Narcotics Control Room has been established. Citizens can report drug-related information by calling 9497927797, with strict confidentiality assured for informants. The campaign is being overseen by the ADGP (Law and Order), with key support from units like the State Anti-Narcotics Intelligence Cell, NDPS Coordination Cell, and Range-level intelligence teams, all working in coordination to intensify the crackdown on drugs.