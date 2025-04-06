Know link between sex and weight loss

Studies claim that active sex can help one lose weight. As per Artika Singh, a public health and gender anthropologist, and sexuality educator, physical intimacy between partners can serve as a form of cardio exercise, as it elevates heart rate and burns calories. However, the effectiveness of this approach depends on factors such as duration, intensity, pace, and the type of sexual activity involved.

A 2013 study suggests that men may burn approximately 101 calories, while women may burn around 69 calories during an approximately 24-minute session of sexual activity.

Here are some additional suggestions to maximize calorie burn during sexual activity-

Gentle Movement: Begin with a gentle, sensual dance to set the mood and warm up your body before engaging in more intimate activities. Not only does it enhance the experience, but it also serves as a prelude to the main event.

Therapeutic Touch: Prioritise sensual massages as part of your intimate experience. These massages not only promote relaxation but also improve blood circulation, leaving you feeling invigorated and potentially aiding in fat burning.

Incorporate Squats: Integrate squats into your intimate moments to add an extra dimension to your workout. Squats engage multiple muscle groups, providing a unique form of exercise while enhancing the intimacy between partners.

Stay Hydrated: Maintain proper hydration by drinking plenty of water throughout your intimate session. Like any physical activity, hydration is essential for optimal performance and calorie burning.

Mindful Positioning: Experiment with different sexual positions, especially for women taking the lead. This approach not only enhances pleasure but also increases calorie expenditure.

Embrace the Heat: Generate heat and sweat by intensifying the experience. Besides fostering closeness, the increased intensity also offers a significant workout, contributing to weight loss goals.

Vocal Expression: Enhance the intimate experience by vocalizing your pleasure. Expressing yourself audibly can elevate your heart rate and deepen the connection between partners.

Deep Engagement: Explore deeper penetration if both partners are comfortable, as it engages additional muscle groups and increases calorie expenditure. Communication and mutual consent are paramount for a fulfilling experience.

Prolonged Connection: Extend the duration of your intimate moments to naturally increase calorie burn. Taking the time to connect intimately fosters a deeper bond and enhances the overall experience.

Playful Integration: Incorporate playful exercises like push-ups into your intimate encounters. For instance, assume a push-up position with your partner lying down, and aim to kiss them with each downward movement. This playful integration of fitness and intimacy adds a fun element to you.