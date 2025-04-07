India launch date of Infinix Note 50s 5G+ announced

Mumbai: The Chinese tech brand, Infinix announced the India launch date of its Note 50s 5G+. The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ will be unveiled on April 18. It will be available in Marine Drift Blue, Ruby Red, and Titanium Grey colours. The former will have a vegan leather finish, while the latter two will have a metallic finish.

The Infinix Note 50s 5G+ will come with a scent tech feature on the Marine Drift colour variant. The feature is said to use sophisticated Microencapsulation Technology to infuse its vegan leather back panel with a fragrance. This multi-layered scent includes notes of marine and lemon, lily of the valley, and base notes of amber and vetiver. The fragrance intensity and longevity will be different based on usage patterns and environmental conditions.

The Note 50s 5G+ will resemble the Note 50X 5G with a similar design and rear camera island. The Note 50X 5G was launched in the last week of March with a price tag of Rs. 11,499 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

Infinix Note 50X 5G runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Ultimate chipset with up to 8GB RAM. It has a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and boasts a dual-camera setup at the rear, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video chats. It houses a 5,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.