Abu Dhabi Big Ticket Draw: 4 expats win Dh390,000

Abu Dhabi: 4 people won Dh390,000 in the Big Ticket’s Series 273 draw. 48-year-old Sheikhnasseb Sh Babasahe, a local housewife who has called UAE home for the past 38 years won Dh110,000. She has been purchasing Big Ticket entries every month for the last three years.

Another Dh100,000 winner is 35-year-old Suhail Ahmed, a brand promoter from Karnataka, who has been living in Dubai for the past seven years. Since 2018, he has been purchasing Big Ticket entries every month on his own.

Shofiul Azam, a painting labourer from Bangladesh who won Dh80,000. He’s been purchasing Big Ticket entries each month along with his brother and close friends for the past three years. 42-year-old Shaiju Karayat, a sales executive from Kerala who lived in Dubai since 2010. For the past 10 years, he has been purchasing Big Ticket entries every month alongside a close-knit group of 10 friends.

This month, for each purchase if two tickets, you get 2 free tickets. And this promotion is available all month long. Throughout April, every ticket you purchase not only enters you into the main draw but also qualifies you for weekly e-draws where five winners will each take home Dh150,000.

Additionally, the Big Win Contest offers four ticket holders the chance to attend a live draw on May 3, where each will win a guaranteed cash prize between Dh20,000 and Dh150,000. Just buy two or more cash tickets in one transaction before April 24 to be eligible. The finalists will be revealed on May 1 on the Big Ticket website.

Big Ticket is also giving away two luxury cars. The Range Rover Velar will find its new owner on May 3, while the BMW M440i will be won on June 3. Tickets are available online at www.bigticket.ae or at counters located in Zayed International Airport and Al Ain Airport.

The weekly e-draw dates:

Week 1 April 1-9: Draw Date – April 10

Week 2 April 10-16: Draw Date – April 17

Week 3 April 17– 23: Draw Date – April 24

Week 4 April 24-30: Draw Date – May 1.