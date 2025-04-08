Flight operations at Trivandrum Airport to pause for Padmanabhaswamy temple procession

Flight operations at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport will be temporarily halted on April 10, from 4:45 PM to 9:00 PM, to allow the traditional Painkuni Arattu procession from the Sree Padmanabhaswamy Temple to pass through the airport runway. This centuries-old custom involves the ceremonial journey of deities from the temple to Shanghumugham beach for a holy bath ritual. The temple gates located within airport premises will be opened to facilitate the procession, which takes place under moonlight.

This unique tradition, upheld since 1932, has been accommodated even after the airport’s construction. The royal Travancore family had insisted that the Arattu route remain unchanged when the runway was built, resulting in a formal agreement with the central government. The Arattu procession occurs twice annually, during the Alpassi (October–November) and Painkuni (March–April) festivals, and flight schedules are adjusted each time to respect the religious observance.

The procession features the deities—Sree Padmanabhaswamy on the Golden Garuda, Thekkedom Narasimha Moorthy, and Thiruvambadi Sree Krishna on the Silver Garuda—making their way from the western temple gate through the airport, and exiting near the Shanghumugham Devi Temple. Large crowds are expected to witness the ritual, and airport authorities have assured that all arrangements are in place to ensure smooth travel for passengers and a seamless religious event for devotees.