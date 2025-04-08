IMD Issues Heatwave Alert for Delhi-NCR as Temperature Crosses 40°C

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a heatwave warning for Delhi-NCR, predicting intense heat over the next two days as temperatures have crossed 40°C. IMD Scientist Dr. Naresh Kumar stated that light rainfall is expected in the region on April 11, which could offer some relief from the extreme heat. The IMD also issued a red alert for Rajasthan, where daytime and nighttime temperatures are forecast to remain very high before conditions improve after 48 hours.

In Himachal Pradesh, temperatures are projected to rise 3 to 6°C above normal, prompting the Shimla Meteorological Centre to issue a yellow alert for heatwave conditions in lower hill areas. However, a Western Disturbance is expected to arrive from April 9, likely bringing light rainfall to isolated regions like Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, and Lahaul-Spiti. Rain activity is expected to intensify on April 10 and 11, particularly in Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Kangra, and Sirmaur, followed by clearer weather from April 13 onwards.

On April 7, several Delhi stations—Safdarjung, Ridge, and Ayanagar—recorded heatwave conditions with temperatures surpassing 40°C. The IMD anticipates that these heatwave conditions will persist until April 9. A drop in temperatures is expected from April 10 onward across northwest India, including Delhi, as rainfall and cooler conditions begin to set in.