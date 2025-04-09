India clears 63,000 crore deal with France for 26 Rafale Marine jets

India has approved a major Rs 63,000 crore government-to-government deal with France for the purchase of 26 Rafale Marine fighter jets. The Indian Navy will receive 22 single-seater and four twin-seater jets designed for aircraft carrier operations. The agreement includes extensive support like maintenance, training, and local manufacturing commitments. These jets will replace the Navy’s ageing MiG-29K fleet and operate from carriers INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant.

The Rafale M jets are specially equipped for Short Take-Off But Arrested Recovery (STOBAR) systems, featuring reinforced landing gear, arrestor hooks, and robust airframes. Deliveries are expected to begin four years after the deal is signed, with the full fleet arriving by 2031. The jets come with high-end systems like AESA radar, Spectra electronic warfare suite, and stealth enhancements. They are armed with advanced missiles like the Meteor, Exocet, and SCALP, and have a combat radius of over 1,850 km with mid-air refueling capabilities.

India is also boosting its underwater defence with three more Scorpene-class submarines under Project-75, in collaboration with France’s Naval Group and Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders. This growing defence partnership has seen France become a key contributor to India’s “Make in India” programme and military readiness in the Indo-Pacific. Regular joint exercises and shared interests in regional security further solidify their strategic ties.