Nutritional guide to combat postpartum hair fall

Hair fall This is one of the most common issues women face after giving birth. According to nutritionist Lovneet Batra, following a nutritional guide will nourish your hair back to health. In a post on Instagram, Lovneet Batra suggests a nutritional guide.

Protein: Lovneet says, “Postpartum, your protein needs are increased. So make sure you are having a holistic approach.” She further writes in the caption, “The building block of hair! Many new moms don’t get enough. Aim for 80-100g daily for stronger, healthier strands.”

Vitamin D: She mentions, “Low levels = more shedding. Step into the sun or get tested for a supplement boost!”

Iron: According to Lovneet, “Postpartum bleeding + sleepless nights = depleted iron. If you’re low, your hair will show it.”

Zinc: She suggests that Zinc is “a must for hair growth and scalp health,” and talks about the sources of the nutrient such as nuts, seeds, and seafood amongst others.

Biotin: “Yes, it helps, but it’s not the only hero in the story. Balance is key!” she adds.

The nutritionist suggests taking supplements of Vitamin D, Iron, Zinc and Vitamin B alongside Biotin for better results.