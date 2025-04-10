Cabinet clears rail, road projects worth ?4,800 crore

The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved two major transport infrastructure projects. One involves the doubling of the 104 km Tirupati-Pakala-Katpadi single railway line, covering districts in Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, with an estimated cost of ?1,332 crore. This upgrade is expected to improve mobility and boost tourism by enhancing access to Tirupati, a key pilgrimage center. Additionally, it will support freight traffic of up to 4 million tonnes annually and help reduce carbon emissions and oil imports.

The second project is the construction of a six-lane, access-controlled Zirakpur Bypass spanning 19.2 km through Punjab and Haryana. With a budget of ?1,878 crore, this bypass aims to reduce traffic congestion in Zirakpur, Panchkula, and surrounding areas. It will streamline travel from Patiala, Delhi, and Mohali Aerocity, while improving direct connectivity to Himachal Pradesh. The project is also expected to ease traffic on National Highways NH-7, NH-5, and NH-152.

In a third move, the cabinet approved the Modernisation of Command Area Development and Water Management (M-CADWM) scheme as a sub-program under the Pradhan Mantri Krishi Sinchayee Yojana. Set for implementation in 2025-26 with an initial outlay of ?1,600 crore, this initiative aims to enhance irrigation infrastructure by channeling water from existing canals and sources to designated agricultural clusters.