Centre approves ?64,000 crore Rafale-M jet deal for Navy

The Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS), chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has approved a deal worth around ?64,000 crore to acquire 26 Rafale Marine (Rafale-M) fighter jets from France for the Indian Navy. These jets, a naval version of the Rafale aircraft already used by the Indian Air Force, are tailored for carrier-based operations and capable of carrying 9.5 tonnes of weaponry and equipment. With this move, India becomes the first nation to operate both air force and naval variants of Rafale, a significant step towards enhancing its aerial and maritime strength.

The acquisition includes 22 single-seater and 4 twin-seater Rafale-M jets, which will be deployed on the Indian Navy’s aircraft carrier INS Vikrant. These jets are intended to replace the aging MiG-29K fleet on both INS Vikrant and INS Vikramaditya. The aircraft carrier can accommodate up to 30 aircraft, and alongside the Rafale-M, it will host helicopters like the MH-60R, Ka-31, and the Advanced Light Helicopters. The deal is expected to be formalized soon and will be executed through a government-to-government agreement between India and France.

Deliveries of the fighter jets are set to begin five years after the deal is signed. The agreement includes provisions for maintenance, logistics support, personnel training, and local production of components in India to meet offset requirements. The inclusion of Rafale-M is expected to not only modernize the Navy’s capabilities but also indirectly benefit the Air Force through enhancements like improved aerial refueling systems.