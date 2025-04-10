Gujarat Weather, April 10: Blazing Heat and Clear Skies

Gujarat is experiencing scorching weather across its major cities, with intense heat and bright sunshine dominating the forecast. Residents are advised to avoid direct exposure to the sun and take breaks in shaded or air-conditioned areas to prevent heat-related issues.

In Ahmedabad, temperatures are expected to soar to 42°C with a real feel of 43°C, making it one of the hottest spots. Surat will also be sweltering at 38°C under mostly sunny skies, while Vadodara will see highs of 41°C with similarly high real feel temperatures. Staying hydrated and using sun protection like hats, sunscreen, and light clothing is highly recommended.

Rajkot will also face extreme heat with a maximum of 40°C. The warm weather is expected to persist throughout the day, so limiting outdoor activities during peak heat hours is crucial. Overall, residents across Gujarat should prioritize health precautions to stay safe in the ongoing heatwave.