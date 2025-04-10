Simple tips to fight morning anxiety

Morning anxiety affects countless individuals and can negatively impact both physical and mental well-being. According to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America (ADAA), anxiety disorders are the most common mental illness in the U.S., and many experience heightened symptoms at the start of the day. This form of anxiety may be due to high cortisol levels in the morning or lingering worries from the day before.

Morning anxiety may be triggered by several factors: elevated stress hormones, poor sleep, or overwhelming to-do lists. Here are effective tips to manage morning anxiety.

1. Start with a structured morning routine

Creating a predictable routine can ease your mind and provide a sense of control. Wake up at the same time each day, avoid checking your phone first thing, and begin your day with calming rituals like deep breathing, stretching, or journaling.

2. Practise mindfulness or meditation

Mindfulness meditation has been proven to reduce symptoms of anxiety. Even 5-10 minutes of focused breathing or body scanning can centre your thoughts. Apps like Headspace or Calm offer guided sessions specifically for morning use.

3. Limit caffeine intake

Caffeine can intensify anxiety symptoms like restlessness and rapid heartbeat. If you’re prone to morning anxiety, switch to herbal teas or decaffeinated options. The World Health Organisation (WHO) also recommends moderate caffeine consumption for overall well-being.

4. Get moving with light exercise

Exercise increases endorphins and reduces stress hormones. A brisk morning walk, yoga session, or light stretching can improve your mood and help release nervous energy. Studies published in the Journal of Psychiatric Research show that even short bursts of movement help alleviate anxiety.

5. Avoid sugar-heavy breakfasts

What you eat can influence how you feel. A high-sugar breakfast can cause blood sugar spikes and crashes, which may worsen anxiety. Opt for a protein-rich, balanced meal with complex carbs, like oats with nuts or eggs with wholegrain toast.

6. Address your anxious thoughts in writing

Journaling your worries can help reduce their intensity. Try the “brain dump” method; write everything that’s bothering you without judgement. Follow it up with a gratitude list to shift focus toward the positive.

7. Set small, manageable goals for the day

Overwhelming to-do lists can trigger anxiety. Break your day into 3-5 achievable goals. Crossing off small tasks not only gives a sense of accomplishment but also helps you stay focused and calm.

8. Consider professional help when needed

If morning anxiety interferes with daily life, it may be time to speak with a mental health professional. Cognitive behavioural therapy (CBT) has been shown to be effective in treating anxiety. The National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) recommends therapy and stress management techniques as first-line interventions for chronic morning anxiety.