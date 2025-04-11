Lightning, Thunderstorms Kill 61 in Bihar; CM Announces ?4 Lakh Aid

At least 61 people have lost their lives in Bihar over the past two days due to severe lightning strikes and hailstorms that affected multiple districts. Nalanda was the worst hit, recording 22 deaths in a single day. Other fatalities were reported from Patna, Bhojpur, Siwan, and Gaya (four each), Gopalganj and Jamui (three each), and several other districts, each with one or two deaths. Local authorities confirmed the figures and launched relief and rescue operations in the worst-affected areas.

In Nalanda, a tragic incident occurred when six people sheltering in a temple in Nagma village were killed after a tree fell and a wall collapsed. Other deaths in the district occurred in villages under Islampur, Rahui, Silao, and Giriyak blocks. Emergency contact numbers have been shared with the public, and efforts to clear roads and restore traffic are ongoing, with police deployed to assist in the process.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar expressed sorrow over the loss of lives and announced ?4 lakh as compensation for each bereaved family. He also urged residents to stay indoors unless necessary. The recent storms have impacted at least 25 of Bihar’s 38 districts, damaging homes, livestock, and crops. The State Disaster Management Department has instructed district officials to assess the full extent of the damage for further compensation.