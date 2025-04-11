Stock Market: Indian equity indices end higher

Mumbai: Indian equity markets witnessed a sharp rally after US President Donald Trump announced an immediate 90-day pause on trade tariffs for most countries. The BSE Sensex gained 1310.11 points or 1.77 per cent to settle at 75,157.26, while the NSE Nifty50 close at 22,828.55, up by 429.40 points or 1.92 per cent.

In the broader markets, the BSE Midcap and Smallcap jumped 1.84 per cent and 3.04 per cent respectively. On the sectoral front, all the sectors settled in green with Nifty Metal, Energy, Pharma, Auto, and Bank among the top gainers, rising up to 4.09 per cent.

From the Nifty50 constituents, 47 out of 50 stocks settled in green. Top gainers were Hindalco, Tata Steel, JSW Steel, Coal India and Jio Financial Services.

On the BSE, out of 4,079 stocks traded, 3,107 advanced, 853 declined, and 119 remained unchanged. A total of 66 stocks hit a 52-week high, while 41 touched a 52-week low. As many as 331 stocks hit their upper circuit and 142 stocks hit the lower circuit.