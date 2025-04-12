WhatsApp Down in India, Users Report Outage on X

Meta-owned messaging platform WhatsApp experienced a significant outage across India on Saturday evening, leaving users unable to send messages or update their status. The disruption affected key features of the app, leading to widespread user frustration. Despite the growing complaints, WhatsApp had not issued any official response at the time.

The issue quickly gained traction on social media, with users flooding platform X (formerly Twitter) using the hashtag #WhatsAppDown to share their concerns. Posts described problems such as failed message deliveries, red exclamation marks, and the inability to send group messages. Many users questioned whether the app was malfunctioning only for them, while others confirmed facing similar issues.

The outage also sparked a wave of memes and humorous posts, as users sought to confirm the disruption and vent their frustration in creative ways. The hashtag began trending rapidly, reflecting the widespread impact. Interestingly, the WhatsApp outage came on the same day as reported UPI disruptions across India, compounding digital inconveniences for users relying on these services.