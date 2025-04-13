DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

Earthquake of magnitude 5.5 hit Myanmar

Apr 13, 2025, 02:47 pm IST

Meiktila: An earthquake of magnitude 5.5 felt on Sunday morning near Meiktila, a small city in central Myanmar.  Myanmar’s Meteorological Department stated Sunday’s quake took place in the area of Wundwin township, 97 kilometers (60 miles) south of Mandalay, at a depth of 20 kilometers (12 miles).

According to the US Geological Survey, epicentre of the new quake was roughly hallway between Mandalay, Myanmar’s second-biggest city, which sustained huge damage and casualties in last month’s earthquake, and Naypyitaw, the capital, where numerous government offices were then damaged. Earlier on March 28. A massive 7.7 magnitude temblor struck the country’s central region.

According to the Thai Meteorological Department’s Earthquake Observation Division on Saturday, a total of 468 aftershocks were recorded. The Myanmar’s State Administration Council state the earthquake has killed 3,645 lives, injured 5,017 people, and left 148 missing.

