Kyasanur Forest Disease cases surge in Karnataka: Key facts on tick-borne virus

Over 150 people in Karnataka have been infected with Kyasanur Forest Disease (KFD), prompting health authorities to urge residents living near forested regions, particularly in Shivamogga and Chikkamagaluru, to exercise caution. The disease has already resulted in two deaths in the state, and officials are stepping up efforts to manage the outbreak.

Kyasanur Forest Disease, commonly referred to as “monkey fever,” is a viral illness spread by hard ticks, typically found in forest environments. It was first identified in 1957 in the Kyasanur Forest of Karnataka. The virus circulates among small forest animals, especially monkeys. Humans usually get infected through tick bites or contact with infected animals, though it is not known to spread between people. The disease has a fatality rate between 3% and 15%.

Common symptoms include sudden chills, fever, and headaches, with more severe cases resulting in vomiting, muscle pain, bleeding issues, and even seizures. Symptoms generally appear 3 to 8 days after exposure. The infection is most prevalent during the dry season, from November to June. The CDC has marked southern states like Karnataka, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu as high-risk zones. Preventive measures include using tick repellents, avoiding contact with sick or dead animals, especially monkeys, getting vaccinated, and performing tick checks after forest visits. Karnataka health officials have started awareness campaigns and are distributing protective gear in affected areas to curb the spread.