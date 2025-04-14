Consuming these dry fruits can help manage blood sugar

Managing blood sugar levels is crucial for individuals with diabetes or pre-diabetes. Certain dry fruits, when consumed in moderation, can help stabilise blood sugar and offer multiple health benefits. According to the American Diabetes Association (ADA), incorporating fibre and antioxidant-rich foods like nuts and seeds into your diet can significantly aid in glycemic control.

Dry fruits are concentrated sources of nutrients, fibre, and healthy fats. Many of them have a low glycemic index (GI), meaning they cause a slow and steady rise in blood sugar. Paired with portion control and a healthy diet, they can help support better blood sugar levels. These mentioned below are the 7 best dry fruits to reduce blood sugar levels.

1. Almonds

Almonds are low in carbohydrates and rich in healthy fats, magnesium, and fibre. Studies published in Metabolism: Clinical and Experimental suggest that almonds can lower post-meal blood sugar spikes. They also improve insulin sensitivity when consumed regularly.

2. Walnuts

Rich in omega-3 fatty acids and antioxidants, walnuts help reduce inflammation; a key factor in insulin resistance. They have a low GI and support heart health, which is especially important for individuals with diabetes.

3. Pistachios

Pistachios have been shown to lower fasting blood sugar levels when eaten regularly. A study in the European Journal of Clinical Nutrition found that including pistachios in a balanced diet helped reduce blood glucose and improve insulin levels.

4. Cashews

While cashews contain slightly more carbohydrates than other nuts, their magnesium and monounsaturated fats can still benefit blood sugar control when consumed in moderation. The key is portion size; stick to a small handful to avoid excess calories.

5. Dates

Though naturally sweet, dates have a moderate GI and are rich in fibre. When consumed in small quantities, such as 1-2 dates per serving, they can offer energy and nutrients without causing dramatic blood sugar spikes. Pairing them with nuts helps balance their effect.

6. Figs (Anjeer)

Dried figs are fibre-rich and can improve digestion and blood sugar regulation. They contain antioxidants and natural compounds that enhance insulin sensitivity. Eat them sparingly; 1-2 pieces daily is generally considered safe for people managing diabetes.

7. Raisins

Despite being high in natural sugars, raisins contain fibre and phytochemicals that may support glucose metabolism. Research published in the Journal of Nutritional Science found that moderate consumption of raisins did not significantly raise blood glucose in people with type 2 diabetes.

Tips for including dry fruits in your diabetes-friendly diet

1. Mind the portion size

Even healthy dry fruits can add up in calories. Stick to a small handful (about 28 grams) per day.

2. Avoid added sugars

Choose unsweetened, uncoated versions of dry fruits. Steer clear of those glazed with honey or sugar.

3. Combine with protein or fibre

Pair dry fruits with yoghurt, oats, or seeds to reduce their impact on blood sugar.

4. Snack smartly

Dry fruits are perfect mid-morning or evening snacks. They provide satiety and curb cravings.