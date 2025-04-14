Indian Army unveils ?2.1 lakh crore tech upgrade plan

The Indian Army has launched an ambitious Rs 2.1 lakh crore modernization drive aimed at achieving technological superiority by 2032. This ten-year plan, dubbed the “Decade of Transformation,” is structured in three phases. From 2025 to 2027, the focus will be on overhauling current technological infrastructure, fostering innovation, and reorganizing units to integrate advanced systems efficiently. The second phase, from 2028 to 2030, will involve full-scale integration of cutting-edge technologies such as artificial intelligence, robotics, drones, and electronic warfare. The final phase (2031–2032) will assess and refine these implementations to ensure long-term adaptability and effectiveness.

To facilitate this transformation, the Army has outlined a five-pillar strategy that includes aligning technologies, mapping future tech trends, empowering the domestic defence tech ecosystem, streamlining procurement, and developing a cadre of tech-savvy military leaders. The Army Design Bureau is central to this effort, working closely with industries, academic institutions, and research organizations. The launch of the Compendium of Problem Definition Statements (CPDS) has spurred industrial innovation, leading to multiple project initiations and No Cost-No Commitment (NCNC) trials. Future releases like CPDS 2025 and the Compendium of Tech Challenges are expected to further boost innovation.

Key procurement initiatives fall under the Make-I and Make-II categories, with Rs 1.13 lakh crore allocated. Make-II projects, which rely on industry funding and guaranteed procurement upon success, have already shown results—such as the operational deployment of the Manoeuvrable Expendable Aerial Target (MEAT) and Integrated Air Defence Combat Simulator. The iDEX programme is also fostering innovation through 86 active projects, nine of which are in use. The Army supports iterative development through Spiral Development and has conducted over 85 NCNC demos, resulting in equipment procurement worth Rs 3,300 crore. Initiatives like the Inno-Yoddha competition help transfer soldier-led innovations to the private sector, enhancing defence-industry collaboration and promoting self-reliance (Atmanirbharta) in areas like AI and electric vehicles through partnerships with top Indian institutions.