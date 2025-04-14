Indian Coast Guard, Gujarat ATS seize ?1,800 crore drugs in sea raid

In a joint overnight operation on April 12–13, 2025, the Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) successfully intercepted a drug trafficking attempt near the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL). Acting on credible intelligence provided by the Gujarat ATS, a Coast Guard ship deployed in the North Maharashtra–South Gujarat region diverted its course and intercepted a suspect vessel attempting to transfer over 300 kg of methamphetamine, valued at approximately Rs 1,800 crore.

As the Coast Guard vessel approached in the darkness, the suspect boat dumped the narcotics into the sea and attempted to flee toward the IMBL. A chase ensued, but due to the proximity of the IMBL and the initial distance between the vessels, the suspect boat managed to cross into international waters, preventing its capture. However, the Coast Guard’s sea boat team swiftly acted to recover the discarded consignment despite the challenging conditions.

The recovered narcotics have since been brought to Porbandar for further investigation. The operation is being hailed as a textbook case of successful inter-agency coordination and swift action, with officials highlighting the importance of timely intelligence and prompt maritime response in combating transnational drug trafficking.