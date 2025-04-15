Know bedtime habits to lower high blood pressure

High blood pressure or hypertension causes damage to blood vessels, leading to reduced blood flow throughout the body. So, maintaining healthy blood pressure is a key part of reducing your risk of serious health issues including heart disease, stroke and others.

Following a positive bedtime ritual is equally important to control high blood pressure.

Bedtime habits to improve blood pressure numbers

1. Get quality sleep

Studies suggest that sleep deprivation may increase the risk of high blood pressure. Also, your blood pressure typically drops when you are sleeping. Therefore, try building a consistent sleep schedule. This helps regulate your body’s internal clock and can enhance the quality of your sleep.

2. Relaxation techniques

Incorporate activities like deep breathing, meditation, mindfulness or gentle yoga before bed. These practices can help reduce stress and promote relaxation.

3. Create a comfortable sleep environment

A cool, dark and quiet environment can have a surprising impact on healthy blood pressure levels. Also, eliminate distractions and blue light exposure.

4. Avoid high-sodium snacks

Late night or midnight snacking is quite irresistible. Most ready-to-eat snacks are loaded with sodium. High sodium intake can raise your blood pressure.