Mehul Choksi Owes ?63 Lakh in Dues, Illegally Occupied Terrace: Mumbai Society Member

Fugitive Indian businessman Mehul Choksi, wanted in connection with the Punjab National Bank (PNB) scam, owes nearly ?63 lakh in unpaid maintenance charges for his flats in Gokul Apartments, Malabar Hill, Mumbai. A society member stated that Choksi owns three units across the 9th, 10th, and 11th floors of the building, with the top floor being a terrace allegedly occupied illegally. He has not paid maintenance for over seven years, and his units have deteriorated to the point that tree roots are damaging the building’s structure. The society also bore renovation costs in 2020, adding to their burden.

Choksi was recently arrested in Belgium on April 12, 2025, as confirmed by the Belgian Federal Public Service of Justice. He is currently in detention pending judicial proceedings, and Indian authorities have submitted an official extradition request. The Belgian justice department assured that Choksi has access to legal counsel but did not disclose further case details due to confidentiality.

Choksi fled India in January 2018 and is accused by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) of defrauding PNB of ?13,850 crore. Along with his nephew Nirav Modi, he allegedly colluded with PNB officials between 2014 and 2017 to secure fraudulent Letters of Undertaking and Foreign Letters of Credit, causing a massive financial loss to the bank.