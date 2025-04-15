Senior Hamas leader linked to Oct 7 attack killed in Gaza: Israel

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed the killing of Hamza Wael Muhammad Asafah, a senior Hamas operative and head of a Nukhba Force terror cell involved in the October 7 attacks. Asafah, who belonged to Hamas’ Deir-al Balah battalion in central Gaza, was killed two weeks ago. According to the IDF, he played a direct role in the October 7 massacre and also participated in a February hostage release ceremony involving Israeli hostages Eliyahu Sharabi, Ohad Ben-Ami, and Or Levy.

The October 7 Hamas-led assault resulted in the deaths of at least 1,180 people and the abduction of 252 individuals, including both Israelis and foreigners. As of now, 59 hostages remain in captivity, with 36 of them believed to have died. The IDF continues its operations across Gaza, targeting Hamas infrastructure, including hospitals and tunnels allegedly used by the group.