Two Maoists carrying Rs 13 lakh bounty killed in encounter

Rajpur: Two hardcore Maoists, carrying a collective bounty of Rs 13 lakh, have been killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region.

The encounter took place in a forest of Kilam-Bargum villages along the border of Kondagaon and Narayanpur districts. Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and Bastar Fighters, both units of the state police were involved in the operation.

So far, bodies of two Maoists along with one AK-47 rifle and other weapons and explosives have been recovered from the spot. The killed have been identified as Haldar, a Maoist commander and member of the east Bastar division of Maoists, and Rame, an area committee member. Haldar and Rame carried rewards of Rs 8 lakh and Rs 5 lakh, respectively, on their heads, he said.

With the latest action, 140 Maoists have been gunned down in separate encounters in the state so far this year. Of them, 123 were eliminated in the Bastar division comprising seven districts, including Narayanpur and Kondagaon.